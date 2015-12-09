SARAJEVO Dec 9 Power exchanges in Serbia and Croatia have delayed the launch of their day-ahead power markets until early 2016 to give participants more time to prepare and iron out administrative details, they said on Wednesday.

The exchanges will give the countries access to broader power markets which should provide more price transparency, security of supply and attract more traders to a potentially lucrative wholesale Balkan market.

The Serbian exchange was originally expected to start in the third quarter of 2015 and the Croatian bourse had initially sought to launch operations in December 2015. Bulgaria plans to launch a day-ahead exchange in March.

"The precise go-live date will be communicated by mid-December," said Dejan Stojcevski, chief operating officer of the SEEPEX exchange in Belgrade, adding that the technical platform was ready and the legal and regulatory framework in place.

While many traders say the region has potential, they have cited barriers limiting market growth such as a lack of transparency and difficulties in getting trading licences.

Day-ahead power market exchanges provide buyers and sellers with transparent prices for electricity and are a step towards forming regional markets.

In Croatia, the Zagreb-based CROPEX exchange will now start operations in January as officials finalised an algorithm to calculate market prices, Chief Executive Silvio Brkic said.

Brkic said the bourse will aim to join the day-ahead market of neighbouring Slovenia by the end of 2016. Slovenia linked its day-ahead market with Italy earlier this year.

In the initial phase, the Serbian and Croatian exchanges will trade day-ahead power, with intraday trading offered later. The new day-ahead exchanges will also benefit smaller Balkan countries by giving them access to European Union power markets.

Serbian grid operator Elektromreze Srbije (EMS) has teamed up with European exchange EPEX Spot exchange to launch SEEPEX, while CROPEX signed a deal earlier in 2015 with European energy exchange Nord Pool Spot to set up its day-ahead market.

There are also plans to link SEEPEX with neighbouring Hungary, which has already linked its day-ahead trading with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania.