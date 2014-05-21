* Damage from flooding seen at billions of euros
* EU, EBRD to assess how to help
* Damage to infrastructure, energy, agriculture
By Daria Sito-Sucic and Ivana Sekularac
MAGLAJ, Bosnia/BELGRADE, May 20 When the waters
receded, hundreds of employees at the paper and pulp factory in
the Bosnian town of Maglaj turned up for work. Armed with
shovels, they began to clear the mud that caked the Natron Hayat
mill, where machinery had sat for days submerged under three
metres of water.
The factory was wrecked, and barely a house in the town
around it was left untouched by the worst floods to hit the
Balkans in living memory.
Maglaj was a picture of destruction, and of the economic
toll on a region woefully unfit to foot the bill.
"We all live off this factory, and the sooner production
resumes, the sooner the town will return to life," said mill
worker Mirza Mahic, shovel in hand.
Two decades after the wars that tore apart Yugoslavia and
put much of the region on Western financial life support, Serbia
and Bosnia must again look to Europe for the money to recover
from days of devastating floods.
In Bosnia alone, forecasts of the damage top 1 billion euros
($1.37 billion). Given the destruction inflicted on agricultural
land and the energy network, imports are set to rise, impacting
economic growth and inflation. Food prices could soar.
Estimating the damage in Bosnia at 1.3 billion euros, or
roughly 10 percent of national output, Raiffeisen Bank said on
Tuesday its forecast of 1.5 percent economic growth this year
was under pressure.
Already struggling with very high unemployment, lower growth
will only make it harder for the countries' populations to find
regular work. Bosnia's jobless rate is running at around 40
percent and Serbia's at 25 percent, according to official
estimates, with many workers scratching out a basic living in
the grey economy.
Bosnia's presidency has asked the central government to
request reprogramming of the country's international loans and
for commercial banks to adjust loan repayments for Bosnians hit
by the flooding. The government says they number in the hundreds
of thousands, and that more than 100,000 buildings are unusable.
In Serbia, sandbag barriers largely kept the waters from the
country's biggest power plant, Nikola Tesla, but the largest
coal mine that supplies it was turned into a lake 60 metres deep
in some parts. Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic says the clean-up
at the complex will cost more than 100 million euros.
Energy production, already down 40 percent, could be limited
for months. "It will take us a year to recover production here
and take the water out," Kolubara mine general manager Milenko
Grgic told state television.
Envoys from the European Union and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) visit the region this week
to see the damage first-hand.
As a candidate for EU membership, Serbia qualifies for the
bloc's Solidarity Fund, providing the damage amounts to at least
0.64 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), or around $240
million. Serbia plans a donor conference on Thursday.
"LOST EVERYTHING"
Bosnia, however, is yet to qualify for candidacy due to
years of foot-dragging by a political elite still split along
ethnic lines. A spokesman for the EU's mission in Bosnia said
the bloc's executive arm, the Commission, was urgently looking
at how to pull together a support package for the country.
"The flooding destroyed not only the houses and businesses
but also the infrastructure, inflicting huge damage to roads,
bridges, railway tracks and waterworks, which will need major
investment," said Aleksa Milojevic, director of the Economic
Institute in the flood-hit town of Bijeljina in eastern Bosnia.
Milojevic said the agriculture and cattle stock in Bosnia's
northern Semberija region, the country's granary, was completely
destroyed because of the failure of authorities to react quickly
to warnings of the impending floods.
Bosnia's central government will discuss the impact with the
International Monetary Fund, which begins a 10-day review of a
standby loan deal on Wednesday. The deal is already frozen over
the failure of governments in the country's two autonomous
republics to agree on economic policies.
"The floods will have significant implications for the
budgets, both on spending and revenue sides," the Fund's envoy
to Bosnia, Ruben Atoyan, told Reuters.
Serbia, too, is due to begin talks soon on a new
precautionary loan deal with the IMF. The Washington-based
lender is looking for deep spending cuts but the floods may have
ruined the best-laid plans of Finance Minister Lazar Krstic.
In Serbia, agriculture accounts for roughly 12 percent of
GDP and is valued at $5 billion. The sector accounts for 25
percent of total exports. Fortunately, Serbia's breadbasket, the
northern Vojvodina region, was spared the worst of the flooding.
But the sector did not escape completely.
"If 10 percent of agricultural production was affected it
means that the damage could amount to $500 million," said Milan
Prostran, former head of the agriculture department at Serbia's
Chamber of Commerce.
Small farmers in both countries were hit hardest.
"We all lived off raspberries, and now it's all gone," said
Elvir Cizmic from the Zeljezno Polje region in central Bosnia,
where landslides left over 5,000 people homeless and destroyed
raspberry fields.
"We had an annual output of 3 million marka ($2.1 million)
from raspberries," Cizmic said. "I can't believe that in one
hour I lost everything I had worked for my whole life."
(Additional reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb and
Gordana Katana in Banja Luka; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Matt Robinson and Toby Chopra)