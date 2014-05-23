By Maja Zuvela
| SARAJEVO
SARAJEVO May 23 A unit at the power plant that
produces around half of Serbia's electricity is aiming for a
Sunday restart after the worst regional flooding in living
memory, opening the way for a complete restart.
A 210 megawatt (MW) coal-fired unit at the Nikola Tesla
(TENT) power plant will likely restart on Sunday, Utility EPS
said on Friday, after the lignite mine that supplies it was
flooded.
The 4,000 MW complex has been operating at about 20 percent
of capacity since May 16.
The floods left Serbia scrambling for power supplies and
facing a year-long battle to drain the Kolubara open cast
lignite mine.
EPS said a railway coal supply line, which had been
disrupted due to flooding, delivered some 4,500 tonnes of
lignite on Friday for TENT from the Kolubara open cast mine.
The utility also said it has installed a steam engine to
heat up fuel oil needed for the restart of the 210 MW TENT A1
unit.
"The unit will most likely be reconnected on Sunday," an EPS
spokeswoman told Reuters. "This will provide for a gradual
return of other units."
TENT A plant has six units with a combined capacity of 1,650
MW.
The question remains when the Kolubara mine can return to
full output and supply the 90,000 tonnes per day needed to
operate TENT at full capacity.
Grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) told Reuters that
Serbia's average daily power output since the floods hit has
been around 67.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh), not enough to cover daily
consumption of 79 GWh. Emergency imports from neighbouring
countries have helped to fill the gap, mainly in peak hours.
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia needed to set
aside between 0.5 million euros ($682,800) and one million euros
per day to pay for the emergency imports.
The outages have had a ripple effect in the region,
supporting spot electricity prices in central and southeastern
Europe, traders said.
Hungarian peak prices for Monday delivery jumped 3 euros to
48.00 euros per MWh while Serbian spot prices traded around 1.5
euros above Hungary.
Energy Minister Aleksandar Antic said Serbia will be able to
meet domestic demand only when TENT A returns to the grid and
output at its largest hydro power plant complex Djerdap is
stabilized. [ID:n L6N0O541O]
($1 = 0.7323 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing William
Hardy)