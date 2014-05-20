* More than 40 killed in floods in Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia
* "Entire hill" threatens to slide into River Drina
* Rising waters still threaten power plant
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, May 20 Serbia on Tuesday declared
three days of national mourning and reported another death in
the worst rainfall to hit the Balkan region in living memory,
even as the rising River Sava threatened more havoc.
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said the death toll in the
town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, alone had reached 14.
At least 40 people have died in Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia,
after days of the heaviest rainfall since records began 120
years ago caused rivers to burst their banks and triggered
hundreds of landslides.
On Serbia's border with Bosnia, the mayor of Mali Zvornik
said an "entire hill" was threatening to slide into the River
Drina and flood the town and neighbouring Zvornik. Obrenovac was
almost deserted, evacuated by police and soldiers on fears of a
new flood wave.
In northern Bosnia, the Sava broke sandbag defences
overnight and flooded several villages near the town of Orasje.
The government in Bosnia says more than 1 million people, or
a quarter of the population, have been affected by the flooding
and landslides, comparing the destruction to that of the
country's 1992-95 war.
Soldiers, volunteers and energy workers continued to
reinforce flood defences at the Kostolac coal-fired power plant
east of Belgrade, where Energy Minister Slobodan Antic said the
"crisis isn't over".
"We need pumps, pumps and pumps," he told a televised
cabinet session.
Officials said they believed the Nikola Tesla plant in
Obrenovac, 30 km (18 miles) southwest of Belgrade, was largely
out of danger. The plant covers roughly half of Serbia's
electricity needs, but has been working at only partial
capacity, forcing the country to boost imports.
Serbia's Vucic declared three days of mourning
Wednesday-Friday. Bosnia held its own day of mourning on
Tuesday.
Some Serbian media reports questioned whether authorities
had reacted quickly enough to warnings of impending floods,
after the skies dumped several months worth of rain on the
region within the space of a few days.
Ratko Ristic, a professor at the state Forestry Faculty in
Belgrade, said poor coordination, chaotic urban planning and a
lack of proper flood-protection mechanisms after decades of
negligence were to blame for the devastation.
"The weather conditions were really unheard of in the last
120 years, but the damage wouldn't have been so grave if we took
more care of our rivers and if we had a proper flood protection
system in place," Risic told state broadcaster Radio-Television
Serbia.
(Additional reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo, Zoran
Radosavljevic in Zagreb and Fedja Grulovic in OBRENOVAC, Serbia;
Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)