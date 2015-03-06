* Snowstorms bring down power lines across Balkans
* Man killed in Bosnia by falling tree
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, March 6 A man was killed in Bosnia and
more than 100,000 homes across the Balkans were without
electricity on Friday after blizzards brought down power lines
and triggered landslides.
The Bosnian died when a tree, dislodged by a landslide, fell
on his car near the central town of Zepce.
Dozens of motorists in southwest Bosnia were stranded by the
snowstorm, which began on Thursday.
Authorities said more than 50,000 households were without
power in Bosnia and over 30,000 in Serbia. Many in Bosnia were
also without running water because electricity was cut to
pumping stations.
"Teams are out in the field; they are facing heavy and wet
snow and have to constantly remove broken trees that damaged
power lines," Milovan Glisic, a Serbian electricity official,
told Reuters.
"We are carrying out repairs constantly but the pace depends
on the weather; we hope to fix everything today," said Tamara
Utvic, spokeswoman for Serbia's electricity supplier, EPS.
In western Slovenia, about 1,200 households were without
power. Gale-force winds and driving rain along Croatia's
Adriatic coast uprooted trees, disrupting traffic and
electricity supplies to some 24,000 homes.
In Montenegro, snow and strong winds prompted authorities on
Friday to issue a blizzard warning for mountainous regions. A
number of roads were closed for traffic.
Overnight, rescuers evacuated more than 40 people stranded
in deep snow in mountains near the Montenegrin towns of Niksic
and Savnik, said Zlatko Micanovic, an official with Montenegro's
Department for Emergency Situations.
"Although we expect the weather to stabilise, more rescue
actions are possible," he said.
(Reporting by Daria Sito Sucic in Sarajevo, Marja Novak in
Ljubljana, Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade, Igor Ilic in Zagreb
and Petar Komenenic in Podgorica; editing by Andrew Roche)