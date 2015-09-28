SARAJEVO, Sept 28 The Western Balkans region is expected to grow 1.8 percent this year and by an average 2.6 percent in 2016/2017, driven by a recovery in domestic demand, lower oil prices and increased demand from the European Union, the World Bank said on Monday.

But Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia need to push structural reforms to offset the impact of high public debt on their respective fiscal deficits and address a high ratio of bad loans, the bank said in a report.

It said the economies of the region may be additionally burdened by the influx of refugees and migrants, who due to stricter immigration policies and border controls among EU countries may end up staying longer in the Balkans. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson)