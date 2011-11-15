BELGRADE Nov 15 Economic growth in six
Western Balkan countries in 2011 and 2012 will be lower than
previously thought and largely dependent on euro zone leaders'
ability to resolve their bloc's debt crisis, a World Bank
official said on Tuesday.
"Our projections are for SEE6 (South East Europe) growth of
2.5 percent in 2011 and 2.1 percent in 2012, well below the
pre-2008 rates of 6-10 percent," Ron Hood, World Bank leading
economist for Europe and central Asia, told reporters.
These growth forecasts are stronger than European Commission
estimates for the euro zone, of 1.5 percent on 2011 and 0.5
percent in 2012.
But at a presentation of a report on six Balkan countries,
Hood cautioned: "Even modest growth projections assume European
leaders are able to resolve the crisis in a manner that does not
involve a disorderly default and avoids contagion effect."
The World Bank report said banking systems in the six Balkan
countries appear resilient, with high liquidity and significant
capital buffers.
"But this could change abruptly," the report said.
The six countries are Albania, four ex-Yugoslav republics,
Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia and Montenegro, and the former Serbian
province of Kosovo.
The report noted the vulnerability of Greek and Italian
banks, which are active in the Balkans, warning that further
stresses on parent banks' funding may put pressure on their
local subsidiaries to provide liquidity and dividends.
The report also warned of a rapid increase of non-performing
loans throughout the six countries since 2009, saying that while
the level of bad loans has stabilised in some countries, it
remains high and above pre-crisis levels.
The World Bank said that Macedonia may boost spending to
support its economy if the crisis worsen, but the rest of the
region should aim for stricter fiscal policies with a focus on
pensions and wages.
The report said Serbia and Montenegro are nearing high risk
levels in their fiscal deficits of between 3 percent and 5
percent of gross domestic product, while Serbia, Montenegro and
Albania need to curb their rising debt to GDP levels. Serbia and
Bosnia are also "vulnerable due to a high dependence on foreign
funding of banks."
The fiscal situation in the region remains fragile, the
report said.
"Authorities need to rebuild fiscal buffers and be prepared
for further expenditure consolidation should revenue forecasts
not be fulfilled as a result of worsening global conditions,"
the report said.
It said further growth would need to be "driven more by
investment and improvements of productivity ... and less by
externally financed consumption and investment in real estate
and other bubble assets".
None of the six countries is a member of the EU or likely to
join in the next few years, and none has a credit rating above
speculative status, which makes financing abroad much more
expensive.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Zoran
Radosavljevic and Ruth Pitchford)