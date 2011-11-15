BELGRADE Nov 15 Economic growth in six Western Balkan countries in 2011 and 2012 will be lower than previously thought and largely dependent on euro zone leaders' ability to resolve their bloc's debt crisis, a World Bank official said on Tuesday.

"Our projections are for SEE6 (South East Europe) growth of 2.5 percent in 2011 and 2.1 percent in 2012, well below the pre-2008 rates of 6-10 percent," Ron Hood, World Bank leading economist for Europe and central Asia, told reporters.

These growth forecasts are stronger than European Commission estimates for the euro zone, of 1.5 percent on 2011 and 0.5 percent in 2012.

But at a presentation of a report on six Balkan countries, Hood cautioned: "Even modest growth projections assume European leaders are able to resolve the crisis in a manner that does not involve a disorderly default and avoids contagion effect."

The World Bank report said banking systems in the six Balkan countries appear resilient, with high liquidity and significant capital buffers.

"But this could change abruptly," the report said.

The six countries are Albania, four ex-Yugoslav republics, Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia and Montenegro, and the former Serbian province of Kosovo.

The report noted the vulnerability of Greek and Italian banks, which are active in the Balkans, warning that further stresses on parent banks' funding may put pressure on their local subsidiaries to provide liquidity and dividends.

The report also warned of a rapid increase of non-performing loans throughout the six countries since 2009, saying that while the level of bad loans has stabilised in some countries, it remains high and above pre-crisis levels.

The World Bank said that Macedonia may boost spending to support its economy if the crisis worsen, but the rest of the region should aim for stricter fiscal policies with a focus on pensions and wages.

The report said Serbia and Montenegro are nearing high risk levels in their fiscal deficits of between 3 percent and 5 percent of gross domestic product, while Serbia, Montenegro and Albania need to curb their rising debt to GDP levels. Serbia and Bosnia are also "vulnerable due to a high dependence on foreign funding of banks."

The fiscal situation in the region remains fragile, the report said.

"Authorities need to rebuild fiscal buffers and be prepared for further expenditure consolidation should revenue forecasts not be fulfilled as a result of worsening global conditions," the report said.

It said further growth would need to be "driven more by investment and improvements of productivity ... and less by externally financed consumption and investment in real estate and other bubble assets".

None of the six countries is a member of the EU or likely to join in the next few years, and none has a credit rating above speculative status, which makes financing abroad much more expensive. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ruth Pitchford)