* Western Balkans to grow 1.8 pct in 2015 - World Bank

* Private investment main driver of growth

* Border closures over migrants may affect economies (Updates with World Bank official's comments)

By Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO, Sept 28 The Western Balkans region is expected to grow 1.8 percent this year and by an average 2.6 percent in 2016/2017, driven by a recovery in domestic demand, increased demand from the European Union and lower oil prices, the World Bank said on Monday.

A bank report revised its growth forecast for the region upward from a previous 1.3 percent for 2015 and from 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent in 2014. The region comprises Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

"All of the Western Balkans are growing now and that's a very, very positive sign," Ellen Goldstein, the bank's country director for the southeast European region, told Reuters.

"Even more importantly, that growth is being spurred by private investment, not by government spending."

Externally, an uptick in economic activity in the EU, the region's main market, falling oil prices, the weakening of the euro and strengthening of the U.S. dollar have all fed into the region's economies, a World Bank economic report showed.

Stronger growth has also cut the region's overall unemployment rate to 21.6 percent from 22 percent last year, with job creation rates in Macedonia and Montenegro exceeding levels seen before the 2008 global financial crisis.

But Goldstein, in an interview, also warned that the global economic environment could crimp future growth in the region, alluding in part to a likely increase in financing costs given a widely anticipated rise in U.S. interest rates.

"On top of that, we can add the risk of migration-related disruptions in trade and transit if some of the current issues persist - if those borders are closed," she said.

"That ultimately has an impact not just on the flow of people but also on the flow of goods and services."

An influx into Europe this year of hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa, streaming up through the Balkans towards wealthy EU countries, has prompted several of them to toughen border controls.

The bank's report warned of an extra burden on regional budgets from migrants, who due to stricter immigration policies and a temporary reimposition of controls in the EU's Schengen border-free zone may end up staying longer in the Balkans.

Many tens of thousands of people from Kosovo, Serbia and Macedonia have migrated in recent years mainly to Germany and applied for asylum while looking to improve their standard of living, and sent money back to their families back home.

But Germany has said it will deport such migrants since their native countries, though once conflict-ridden, are now deemed safe.

"These countries have relied very heavily on outmigration and remittances coming in so ... it needs to be taken into account in thinking through the reform agenda for labour markets and for the private sector," Goldstein said.

Remittances account for 10 percent of GDP in the six Western Balkan states, and the World Bank report warned there could be more competition for jobs among migrants in Western Europe.

Goldstein said the World Bank would assist Serbia and Macedonia - straddling the main Balkan corridor for migrants bound for wealthy EU states to the north - in covering increased fiscal costs imposed by the influx.

"In order to mitigate all of the risks, (West Balkan) countries need to rigorously pursue these reforms to enhance their competitiveness because if the external environment is going to be a little bit slow, then the compensation has to come inside the country," she said.

West Balkan countries must also push structural reforms to offset the impact of high public debt on fiscal deficits, which are close to 4 percent on average, and address the high ratio of bad loans, which is at 16 percent of total loans on average.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Mark Heinrich)