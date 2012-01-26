BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 Packaging products maker Ball Corp's fourth-quarter profit missed Wall Street expectations due to a rise in costs.
Net profit from continuing operations fell to $77.5 million, or 47 cents a share, from $92.2 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 48 cents a share, while analysts had expected 53 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it has a goal of achieving a 10 to 15 percent per-share earnings growth in 2012.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose about 3 percent to $2.05 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.06 billion on average. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.