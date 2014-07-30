July 29 Canada's Ballard Power Systems Inc reported a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by continuing demand for its fuelcells that are used in forklifts and telecom networks.

Ballard's net loss narrowed to $4.5 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $5.2 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company's revenue rose 27 percent to $18.5 million.

Ballard's U.S.-listed shares, which have risen more than 18 percent in the past 3 months, closed at $4.32 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)