BRIEF-Ratos subsidiary Bisnode buys Global Group in Germany
* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider
MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd said on Tuesday International Finance Corp (IFC) agreed to buy new shares worth $100 million in its unit Bilt Paper BV.
Ballarpur shares rose more than 10 percent in mid-day trading after the announcement.
The deal is at an implied pre-money valuation of $600 million for the unit and will result in IFC getting a 14.29 percent stake in Bilt Paper BV, the company said in a statement.
The company is exploring the possibility of listing shares of Bilt Paper BV at an overseas stock exchange, it said.
Ballarpur had said last month that the board of IFC, the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank, had approved investments in the unit and that the funds would be used to repay existing debt. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, March 17 Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond's private equity firm and an investment vehicle of the Qatari royal family said on Friday that they have agreed to buy British stock broker Panmure Gordon.
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC