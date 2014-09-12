BRIEF-Altimeter Capital Management reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software
* Altimeter Capital Management LP reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software Inc as of March 7 - SEC filing
Sept 12 Ballast Nedam Nv :
* Letter of intent with H2 has not led to an agreement
* Sale of alternative fuel companies to Bencis has been completed
* Letter of intent with H2 Equity Partners for sale of Rademakers Gieterij B.V., TBS Soest B.V. and Recycling Maatschappij Feniks B.V. has not resulted in agreement
* Will pursue planned divestment of these companies with other parties
* Sale of CNG Net B.V., LNG24 B.V. and CNG Net Realisatie En Onderhoud B.V. to funds managed by Bencis Capital Partners has been completed
* Package of divestments represents a total selling price of about 26.5 mln euro, and generates profit of over 5 mln euro for co
* Number of jobs involved will not be affected by this transaction
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing