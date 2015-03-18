AMSTERDAM, March 18 Dutch builder Ballast Nedam on Wednesday scrapped its 2014 forecast and postponed the announcement of its annual results after cost overruns deteriorated further at two major road-building projects.

The company said it was discussing changes to its financing arrangements with bankers, since the cost overruns would lead to a markedly lower solvency at the end of 2014 than the 10 percent it had forecast.

In the case of one road near the southern city of Maastricht, Ballast Nedam said the cost of installing infrastructure in a tunnel had been higher than expected.

In the case of the other, linking a new part of the Port of Rotterdam to the road network, Ballast Nedam said it was discussing compensation for additional work with a Dutch state agency.

Many Dutch engineering and construction firms have been hit by overruns over the past few years after a scarcity of work during the long post-financial crisis construction downturn led them to bid too sharp in order to get work in.

Ballast Nedam had forecast an operating loss of between 35 million and 45 million euros ($47.67 million) for 2014, but did not give a new forecast after abandoning that outlook.

It said it would not be able to publish its final results until it had a certified accounts statement from the consortium building the Rotterdam road, meaning it would need to postpone its annual results until April 24, a month later than planned. ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)