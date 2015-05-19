* Ballast Nedam says in talks on deal with foreign firms

* Dutch builder hit by projects that went over budget (Adds details, context)

AMSTERDAM May 19 Troubled Dutch builder Ballast Nedam said on Tuesday it was in talks with several foreign companies about a merger or acquisition of the firm, sparking a recovery in its battered share price.

The news of a potential deal offers some hope for investors after the shares plunged nearly 80 percent over the past 12 months because of heavy losses on projects. The company twice postponed the release of annual results while refinancing talks continued.

The company has already sold off a number of joint ventures to try to raise cash quickly after cost overruns at several roadbuilding projects brought it to the brink of insolvency.

Once a star of the Amsterdam stock exchange, the company was forced to bid very low for contracts following the collapse of the Dutch construction market in 2008.

The talks are with foreign parties, one of which is interested in acquiring "parts of the infrastructure portfolio," Ballast Nedam said in a statement.

"The outcome of these discussions is uncertain," it added.

Ballast Nedam shares jumped as much as 13 percent at the start of trade in Amsterdam. At 0925 GMT they were 12.7 percent higher at 1.35 euros, valuing the company at around 27 million euros ($30.3 million).

"It is difficult to assess how serious the talks are, however the sharp increase in Ballast Nedam's share price over the last days and the high traded volumes could indicate that there is a serious buyer on the market," ABN Amro analysts said in a research note.

They named France's Vinci and Bouygues ; Germany's Bilfinger Berger and Strabag ; and Belgium's CFE as companies active in the Netherlands that could be interested.

A potential deal could have a negative impact on Dutch competitors BAM and Heijmans, ABN Amro added.

At the end of April, the company was given loans totalling 73 million by banking syndicates -- a mixture of bridge loans, subordinated loans and revolving credit facilities. It committed to a 20 million euro rights issue in the second half of 2015. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)