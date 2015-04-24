Egypt says resumes Brazilian meat imports
CAIRO, March 25 Egypt has resumed imports of Brazilian meat, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday, two days after it said it was suspending them until the meat was confirmed safe for consumption.
AMSTERDAM, April 24 Dutch builder Ballast Nedam postponed its 2014 results for a second time on Friday, saying discussions on its financing were taking longer than expected.
The builder was originally due to report its results in March, but postponed them for a month after cost overruns at two major projects forced it to return to its creditors to seek financing.
"In the short term, Ballast Nedam expects to be able to provide clarity on its financing arrangements," the company said in a statement. "If agreement is reached, Ballast Nedam will finalize the financial statements." (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Richard Pullin)
CAIRO, March 25 Egypt has resumed imports of Brazilian meat, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday, two days after it said it was suspending them until the meat was confirmed safe for consumption.
PARIS, March 25 Two men were jailed and put under formal investigation overnight on suspicion of helping a man who attacked an army patrol at a Paris airport a week ago, a judicial source said on Saturday.