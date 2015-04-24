AMSTERDAM, April 24 Dutch builder Ballast Nedam postponed its 2014 results for a second time on Friday, saying discussions on its financing were taking longer than expected.

The builder was originally due to report its results in March, but postponed them for a month after cost overruns at two major projects forced it to return to its creditors to seek financing.

"In the short term, Ballast Nedam expects to be able to provide clarity on its financing arrangements," the company said in a statement. "If agreement is reached, Ballast Nedam will finalize the financial statements." (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Richard Pullin)