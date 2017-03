April 25 Ballast Nedam Nv

* Markets continued to be challenging in Q1, despite first signs of a recovery on horizon

* Order book of eur 1,395 million

* Ballast Nedam's revenue was lower than for Q1 of 2013

* Ongoing talks with client regarding contract variations for large a15 maasvlakte- vaanplein project have not yet led to an agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

