June 16 Ballast Nedam Nv

* Sale of ballast phoenix ltd. And additional cost overruns on a15 affect ballast nedam's half-yearly figures

* Expected half-year loss (ebit) of 43 million euros

* Has reached agreement on sale of operations in england of its subsidiary recycling maatschappij feniks b.v. (feniks recycling) to h2 equity partners

* Ballast phoenix ltd. Will be sold for 38 million euros

* Expects to close first half of 2014 with a loss (ebit) of 43 million euros, including sale of ballast phoenix ltd.. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: