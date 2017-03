July 7 Ballast Nedam NV :

* Operational loss of 45 million euros in half year

* Net result of 51 million euros loss (first half-year of 2013: 3 million euros loss)

* Major loss on Maasvlakte - Vaanplein project caused by considerable additional cost overruns, had a negative effect on results

* Ballast Nedam's 30 pct interest in Beheersmaatschappij FR. Bontrup B.V. Will be sold around book value to owner of other 70 pct of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: