July 23 Ballast Nedam Nv :

* Announces 88.2 pct take-up in rights offering; rump offering starts with immediate effect

* 8,524,253 new depository receipts subscribed for through exercise of transferable subscription rights

* Rump offering of 1,143,247 new depository receipts to commence with immediate effect

* Rump offering will commence with immediate effect and is expected to end no later than 17:30 CEST tomorrow