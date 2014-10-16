Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Oct 16 Ballast Nedam NV :
* Says it has been awarded contract for subsea inspection and maintenance of offshore wind farm Butendiek by OWP Butendiek GmbH & Co KG
* Contract commences on Jan. 1 2015 and has an initial duration of 5 years
* Says Siemens has selected Ballast Nedam as preferred party for inspections and maintenance of foundations and cables of Westermeerwind wind farm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.