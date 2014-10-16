Oct 16 Ballast Nedam NV :

* Says it has been awarded contract for subsea inspection and maintenance of offshore wind farm Butendiek by OWP Butendiek GmbH & Co KG

* Contract commences on Jan. 1 2015 and has an initial duration of 5 years

* Says Siemens has selected Ballast Nedam as preferred party for inspections and maintenance of foundations and cables of Westermeerwind wind farm