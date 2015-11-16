Nov 16 Brewer Constellation Brands Inc said it will buy San Diego-based craft beer maker Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits for about $1 billion to compete in the fast-growing craft beer market.

Ballast, whose brands include Sculpin IPA and Grapefruit Sculpin IPA, is expected to have net sales of about $115 million this year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)