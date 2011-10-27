* Q3 adj EPS $0.81 vs est $0.78
* Q3 rev $2.3 bln vs est $2.22 bln
(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Packaging products maker Ball Corp
posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by
strong demand for metal packaging in China and Brazil, and
improved metal beverage can volumes in North America.
For the third quarter, net income was $132.1 million, or 79
cents a share, compared with $227.5 million, or $1.25 a share a
year ago.
Excluding special items, the company earned 81 cents a
share. Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.3 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 78 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $2.22 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Broomfield, Colorado-based company have gained
17 percent in value until Wednesday since touching a year low of
$29.69 on Oct. 4 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)