Oct 18 After 27 years at the helm of Ballentine Partners, founder Roy Ballentine is passing the torch.

Ballentine, 62, who has been in the wealth management industry for almost three decades, said on Tuesday that former managing director Drew McMorrow will take his place as president of the Waltham, Massachusetts, firm.

Coventry Edwards-Pitt, also a former managing director, will become chief wealth advisory officer in a newly created role alongside McMorrow.

"I had always planned on handing (the firm) over," said Ballentine in an interview, noting that he was in "good health" but saw a need to hand over his executive duties to his younger colleagues. "After being asked by clients and outside advisers about the issue, it seemed the responsible thing to do."

Ballentine, who founded Ballentine Partners in 1984, will continue to work with the firm as chairman. He said the idea behind hiring McMorrow and Edwards-Pitt, as former senior staffers, was to maintain the firm's culture and independent vision.

"At the beginning of this process two years ago, my preference was for finding the future leaders from within our ranks," he said, noting that he did not exclude the possibility of hiring from outside the company.

The firm, which oversees about $6.5 billion in assets, caters primarily to ultra-high-net-worth families.

"Our business is about serving wealthy families through the generations and they want long-term stability from us," McMorrow said.

McMorrow said the 50-member firm does not set growth targets, but plans to expand the employee base over the next few years.

"We're constantly recruiting so that we're ready to make a decision on people as we need to add," McMorrow said, noting that the firm currently has several job announcements in the pipeline.

McMorrow, who has been with the firm for nine years, and Edwards-Pitt, who has been with the firm for seven years, will continue their advising roles while taking on their new management responsibilities.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)