* Q4 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.55
* Q4 rev $213.7 mln vs est $203.5 mln
* Sees Q1 EPS upwards of $0.40 vs est $0.53
* Sees FY12 EPS upwards of $2.15 vs est $2.59
(Follows alerts)
Aug 11 Bally Technologies Inc forecast
first-quarter and full-year earnings that could fall short of
Wall Street expectations as the slot machine maker grappled with
higher production costs and weak replacement sales.
For the July-September quarter, the company expects profit
to exceed 40 cents per share, versus analysts' mean expectations
of 53 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the year, Bally expects to earn more than $2.15 per
share, which compares to Wall Street expectations of $2.59.
For the fourth quarter ended June 30, Bally earned $25.5
million, or 51 cents a share, compared with $51 million, or 89
cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 56 cents a share in
the quarter.
Gross margins for the quarter fell 62 percent, compared with
65 percent last year, primarily due to higher production costs
in its gaming equipment segment and a higher royalty-based mix
of new-unit game sales and conversion kit sales.
Bally, which competes with bigger rivals like International
Game Technology and WMS Industries Inc , said
revenue rose 9.5 percent to $213.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 55 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $203.5 million.
Shares of the Las Vegas-based company closed at $35.24
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)