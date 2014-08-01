BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
Aug 1 Scientific Games Corp, which makes slot machines for casinos, will buy larger rival Bally Technologies Inc for about $3.27 billion.
The $83.30 per-share cash offer represents a 38 percent premium to Bally's Thursday closing price of $60.17 on the New York Stock Exchange, the companies said in a joint statement.
Including debt, the deal value is $5.1 billion, the companies said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
March 13 Intel Corp has had a tough time squeezing value out of recent mega-deals, putting some pressure on the success of its proposed $15 billion acquisition of Israeli car-technology firm Mobileye NV.
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - has retained ubs as its financial advisor to assist in process