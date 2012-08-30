ZURICH Aug 30 Tax-efficient schemes for the wealthy started to pay their way at Swiss insurer Baloise as the company reported a near-8 percent increase in first-half profit on Thursday.

Baloise's Liechtenstein-based operation, which sells life insurance policies into which the very wealthy place stocks, private equity holdings and other bankable assets to lower their tax rate, reported a profit for the first time.

Such policies, known as insurance wrappers, have been subjected to increasing regulatory scrutiny in recent years, with critics saying that they can be used as a tax-dodging tool.

Baloise Life saw revenues rise 15.4 percent to 242.3 million Swiss francs ($253.56 million). Business from unit-linked products, which the company is pushing as part of its overall growth strategy, rose 18 percent.

"That's partly due to the wealth-linked insurance policies," Chief Executive Martin Strobel said of the rise in unit-linked products. "In Italy the products are seeing strong demand."

Switzerland, where banking secrecy is crucial to its $2 trillion offshore wealth-management industry, and Italy held initial talks in May on the possibility of retroactively taxing undeclared funds held by Italians offshore in Switzerland.

A deal could net Rome billions of euros of revenue as it fights to cut debts and climb out of recession.

Under accords struck with Britain and Germany, Switzerland will act as a tax collector for a one-off levy on undeclared money, but Swiss banking confidentiality will be preserved because account holders' names will not be divulged.

Rival insurer Swiss Life saw gross written premiums for the first half of the year rise 4.7 percent for the segment of its business that includes insurance wrappers, though it did not give a specific reason for the rise.

Overall, Baloise recorded a profit of 219.3 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2012, a rise of 7.8 percent, thanks in part to a solid underwriting result. It reaffirmed its pledge to pay attractive dividends. The insurer paid 4.5 francs per share in 2011. ($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Goodman)