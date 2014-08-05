ZURICH Aug 5 Swiss insurer Baloise
said it expects to report a first-half net profit of more than
340 million Swiss francs ($375 million) when it publishes
results later this month, and is poised to hit its financial
targets.
The Basel-based firm's targets include a combined ratio of
93 to 96 percent, a margin on new business of more than 10
percent and a return on equity of up to 12 percent.
"These strong half-year financial results reaffirm the
strategic approach adopted by Baloise," the firm said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Baloise, which said its combined ratio stood at just over 93
percent in the first half, is due to report full results on Aug.
28.
($1 = 0.9066 Swiss Francs)
