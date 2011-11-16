* Expects considerably lower net profit on Greek impairment

* CFO says operational outlook for 2012 unchanged

* Says combined ratio should reach 94.5-96.5 percent

* Says intends to pay dividend for 2011 (Adds CFO, trader comments)

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Nov 16 Swiss insurer Baloise Holding AG said full-year net profit would be almost wiped out as a haircut on Greek government debt and negative market trends offset a good performance in insurance.

Baloise expects a one-off hit of about 60 million Swiss francs ($65 million) on its results from the Greek writedown, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In view of the current situation and the expected payment shortfalls, full repayment of Greek government debts may be excluded. Taking a haircut on the basis of the current market value would lead to an impairment," the group said.

Exposure to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain is about 3 to 4 percent of the group's total exposure, Chief Financial Officer German Egloff told a conference call.

Euro zone leaders agreed on Oct. 26 that private banks and insurers would voluntarily accept a 50 percent writedown to reduce Greece's debt load.

Egloff said the group's insurance business was performing well. "Many of the effects are only relevant for accounting and not for cash," he said, adding the group still intends to pay a dividend for 2011.

Baloise will suffer a loss in the second half, while full-year net profit will be only just in positive territory. The operating outlook for next year is unchanged but the trend in financial markets is difficult to predict, Egloff said.

"This is very bad news. Baloise should stick to its profitable Swiss business and not let its profits evaporate abroad," a Zurich-based trader said. "The stock will be 5 to 7 percent weaker today."

Baloise said it had reassessed growth prospects for Croatia, which was likely to result in a lower valuation of goodwill for Osiguranje Zagreb, acquired in 2007, in a two-digit million figure.

It also expected a hit from interest rates and impairments of shares, which may reach a three-digit million figure by the end of the year, depending on market developments.

In its insurance business, the net combined ratio in non-life business is expected to reach between 94.5 and 96.5 percent, Baloise said, adding its solvency ratio was above 200 percent. ($1 = 0.917 Swiss franc) (Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)