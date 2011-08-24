LONDON Aug 24 Baltic Exchange chief executive
Jeremy Penn said on Wednesday he was concerned by non-payment
issues by China COSCO Holdings , China's
top shipping company, and urged a speedy resolution of the
issue.
COSCO sought to reassure investors on Wednesday that
negotiations with shipowners over unpaid bills would be resolved
and its business remained strong.
COSCO's decision to halt payments to several shipowners in
the last few weeks to force better terms jeopardises its
reputation in the global shipping community. At least one of the
firm's ships it leases has been seized and further seizures have
been threatened because of the debts.
"We are concerned about it and the Baltic clearly takes the
view that freight and higher payments must be made in a timely
fashion in conformity with contractual arrangements and any
desire to renegotiate a contract should be independent of that,"
Penn told Reuters. "A return to business as usual is what
everybody would like to see."
