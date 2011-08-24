LONDON Aug 24 Baltic Exchange chief executive Jeremy Penn said on Wednesday he was concerned by non-payment issues by China COSCO Holdings , China's top shipping company, and urged a speedy resolution of the issue.

COSCO sought to reassure investors on Wednesday that negotiations with shipowners over unpaid bills would be resolved and its business remained strong.

COSCO's decision to halt payments to several shipowners in the last few weeks to force better terms jeopardises its reputation in the global shipping community. At least one of the firm's ships it leases has been seized and further seizures have been threatened because of the debts.

"We are concerned about it and the Baltic clearly takes the view that freight and higher payments must be made in a timely fashion in conformity with contractual arrangements and any desire to renegotiate a contract should be independent of that," Penn told Reuters. "A return to business as usual is what everybody would like to see." (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Keiron Henderson)