* COSCO official says dealing with disputes
* Payments should be made in a timely way - Baltic
(Adds further comment, detail)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Aug 24 Baltic Exchange chief executive
Jeremy Penn said on Wednesday he was concerned by non-payment
issues by China COSCO Holdings , China's
top shipping company, and urged a speedy resolution of the
issue.
COSCO sought to reassure investors on Wednesday that
negotiations with shipowners over unpaid bills would be resolved
and its business remained strong.
COSCO's decision to halt payments to several shipowners in
the last few weeks to force better terms jeopardises its
reputation in the global shipping community. At least one of the
firm's ships it leases has been seized and further seizures have
been threatened because of the debts.
"We are concerned about it and the Baltic clearly takes the
view that freight and higher payments must be made in a timely
fashion in conformity with contractual arrangements and any
desire to renegotiate a contract should be independent of that,"
Penn told Reuters. "A return to business as usual is what
everybody would like to see."
Many of the shipping contracts currently being renegotiated
were struck during the 2008 boom when the industry's largest
capesize vessels were being rented by COSCO and others for more
than $100,000 a day.
The dry bulk market has since plummeted due to the economic
downturn and an oversupply of vessels, leaving COSCO paying 2008
prices for ships that now rent for $18,000 a day.
"The shipping industry has on occasions suffered from
situations where people have been unable to meet contractual
obligations for financial reasons that is different situation,"
Penn said.
"This is a situation where people are apparently choosing
not to meet their obligations."
A COSCO official told Reuters earlier on Wednesday the
company was dealing with the commercial disputes, adding the
group's "cash flow condition is good and our business
development is normal."
Asked what implication the COSCO development may have on the
freight market, Penn said: "It's a question for anyone who
appears to behave in this way that they should consider the
impact on reputation and the impact on creditworthiness in the
market."
