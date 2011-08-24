* COSCO official says dealing with disputes

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Aug 24 Baltic Exchange chief executive Jeremy Penn said on Wednesday he was concerned by non-payment issues by China COSCO Holdings , China's top shipping company, and urged a speedy resolution of the issue.

COSCO sought to reassure investors on Wednesday that negotiations with shipowners over unpaid bills would be resolved and its business remained strong.

COSCO's decision to halt payments to several shipowners in the last few weeks to force better terms jeopardises its reputation in the global shipping community. At least one of the firm's ships it leases has been seized and further seizures have been threatened because of the debts.

"We are concerned about it and the Baltic clearly takes the view that freight and higher payments must be made in a timely fashion in conformity with contractual arrangements and any desire to renegotiate a contract should be independent of that," Penn told Reuters. "A return to business as usual is what everybody would like to see."

Many of the shipping contracts currently being renegotiated were struck during the 2008 boom when the industry's largest capesize vessels were being rented by COSCO and others for more than $100,000 a day.

The dry bulk market has since plummeted due to the economic downturn and an oversupply of vessels, leaving COSCO paying 2008 prices for ships that now rent for $18,000 a day.

"The shipping industry has on occasions suffered from situations where people have been unable to meet contractual obligations for financial reasons that is different situation," Penn said.

"This is a situation where people are apparently choosing not to meet their obligations."

A COSCO official told Reuters earlier on Wednesday the company was dealing with the commercial disputes, adding the group's "cash flow condition is good and our business development is normal."

Asked what implication the COSCO development may have on the freight market, Penn said: "It's a question for anyone who appears to behave in this way that they should consider the impact on reputation and the impact on creditworthiness in the market." (Editing by James Jukwey)