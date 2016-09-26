Sept 26 Baltic Exchange on Monday named Mark
Jackson, a former Chairman and Director, to replace Chief
Executive Officer Jeremy Penn.
Baltic Exchange shareholders earlier approved an 87 million
pound ($112 million) takeover by Singapore Exchange
for one of London's oldest institutions, in a deal that will
give SGX access to the multi-billion-dollar freight derivatives
market.
Jackson, Chief Commercial Officer of AM Nomikos Group, is
expected to take up his appointment early in 2017. Penn
announced his intention to stand down last year, the Exchange
said in a statement.
Jackson was elected Vice Chairman of the exchange in 2007
and served as its Chairman from 2009 until 2012.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alexander Smith)