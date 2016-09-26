LONDON, Sept 26 Baltic Exchange shareholders on
Monday approved an 87 million pound ($112 million) takeover by
Singapore Exchange for one of London's oldest
institutions, in a deal that will give SGX access to the
multi-billion-dollar freight derivatives market.
The proposed transaction, unanimously recommended by the
Baltic's board last month, was approved by shareholders at a
general meeting in the historic City of London. It will now need
regulatory approval, which shipping industry sources say is
likely to be given.
As the global shipping industry struggles with poor market
conditions, SGX offered - after months of talks - Baltic
shareholders 160.41 pounds per share plus 19.30 pounds per share
as a final dividend, giving the privately owned business a total
valuation of about 87 million pounds.
Founded in 1744 as a forum for chartering vessels, the
Baltic Exchange now produces benchmark indexes for global
shipping rates and owns a trading platform for the freight
derivatives market.
The Singapore Exchange, started in 1999, has made its offer
as freight costs stay pressured, after a slump in commodity
markets coincided with an increase in the number of vessels.
($1 = 0.7739 pounds)
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale
Hudson)