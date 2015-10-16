(Corrects date of privatisation in sixth paragraph to 1997 from
RIGA Oct 16 Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to
work on developing a gas market, committing to provide
participants with access to infrastructure, a memorandum signed
on Friday showed.
Lithuania opened a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import
terminal in 2014 and started exporting natural gas to
neighbouring Estonia earlier this year, breaking the supply
monopoly of Russia's Gazprom.
"By signing the memorandum of understanding, both the
countries commit to work together to encourage the entry of new
gas suppliers in the market," Latvia's Economy Minister Dana
Reizniece-Ozola said.
"It is important for Latvia to diversify its sources of
natural gas supplies while working on liberalisation of the gas
market of Latvia," she added.
The two countries haven't set a deadline for the market to
be created, but said the agreement covered 2015-2017.
Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze, 34 percent
owned by Gazprom, is the sole supplier in Latvia, and says it
has a sales monopoly until April 2017 under a privatisation
agreement signed in 1997.
The government has said it wants to split Latvijas Gaze,
which also operates the Incukalns underground gas storage, one
of the biggest in Europe, to boost competition.
Lithuanian Energy Minister Rokas Masiulis told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday his country was in talks with U.S. LNG
company Cheniere Energy Inc over potential imports.
Lithuanian LNG importer Litgas has a five-year contract with
Norway's Statoil to buy 540 million cubic metres of gas
per year.
Masiulis said on Friday industrial buyers in Lithuania were
paying 15 percent less than those in Latvia.
Latvijas Gaze said the price in Lithuania had fallen due to
discounts provided by Gazprom, while gas from the terminal was
more expensive.
Litgas has said it was selling gas imported via the LNG
terminal at an average price of 29.4 euros per megawatt-hour
(MWh) this year.
Latvenergo, Latvia's biggest power producer, has said it
wanted to test gas imports from Lithuania in December, but still
needs Latvijas Gaze to agree to transport it.
Latvijas Gaze has previously vowed to defend its monopoly,
saying it could be penalized by Gazprom for taking less gas than
agreed.
