March 22 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities,
rose on Thursday, a s rates for smaller vessels edged up due to
high fixture activity in both the Atlantic and Pacific basins.
The overall index, which factors in the average daily
earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, climbed 6 points or 0.67 percent to 902
points.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 11 points to 1,026
points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes up at $8,212.
"Both panamax and supramax segments continued their rising
tide with fresh enquiries on the softer side but continued high
levels of fixture activity in both the basins," RS Platou
Markets analyst Herman Hildan said.
However, earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport
60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped
37 percent this year.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $8,184 and $11,081, respectively.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.42 percent to
1,384 points, with average daily earnings for capesizes dropping
to $4,708 on inactivity in both the Atlantic and Pacific
markets.
"It seems that the bottom here (for capesizes) has been
reached. Also the short period market, which had been paying a
premium over the spot market, has all but disappeared," said
broker firm Fearnleys in its weekly report.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, that typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have
dropped 83 percent this year.
China's manufacturing sector activity shrank for a fifth
successive month, boding ill for steel demand in the world's top
consumer and further reducing appetite for iron ore.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes.
The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, is down 48 percent this year.
