* Baltic index falls for 7th day

* Panamax index down 2.16 pct

By Swetha Gopinath

Dec 21 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell for a seventh session on Wednesday as a seasonal drop in activity and lower panamax rates weighed.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, fell 22 points or 1.17 percent to 1,856 points.

The Baltic's panamax index fell 2.16 percent. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, fell to $13,742.

The panamax index swung higher last week due to increased grain activity, which analysts say is not typical for this time of the year.

"It seemed to be a temporary increase. The panamax index is pointing to one or two weeks of subdued market condition," said George Lazaridis at Greek broker Intermodal.

The market for soybeans and wheat has been modest, underpinned by moderate export demand and slow grain movement. China, which buys about 60 percent of soybeans traded internationally, does not need many more January cargoes, traders said.

Analysts said the overall index has also been pressured by minimal activity in coal and iron ore cargoes.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.09 percent on Wednesday, with average daily earnings falling to $30,926. Capesizes typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.

Lower output and sluggish demand for steel during winter has forced traders to remain cautious, and their reluctance to make sizable bookings could limit the upside in spot iron ore prices.

"There is minimal activity right now. There are not many vessels and fresh cargoes are not coming in that rapidly," Lazaridis said.

Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months, with economic uncertainty adding to headwinds.

(Additional reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore, editing by Jane Baird)