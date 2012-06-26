June 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose slightly on Tuesday as a decline in Panamax
rates was offset by strength in other vessels.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilizer, rose 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 981 points.
The Baltic's Capesize index was up 8 points to
1,168 points, with daily rates for capesizes up $65 at
$3,656.
Capesizes typically haul 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron
ore and coal, with iron ore shipments accounting for around a
third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
"While steel prices have remained sluggish, reports indicate
that Chinese traders are betting that high steel output will
force steel mills into the spot market to restock," RS Platou
analysts said in a note.
After last week's rise, spot offers for iron ore cargoes in
top buyer China were steady on Tuesday, a day after benchmark
rates dropped.
The Panamax index declined for the fifth straight day, down
23 points to 1,003. Average daily earnings for the vessels were
down 2.2 percent, or $179, to $7,993.
In the Panamax market, slow activity and a buildup of
tonnage in the Atlantic are pulling down rates, RS Platou
analysts said, adding that falling thermal coal prices were
curbing exports from Russia.
Russia is likely to lose 6 million to 8 million tonnes of
thermal coal exports in 2012 due to production cuts begun in the
past month by miners being squeezed by slumping prices and
rising costs.
Among the smaller vessels, average daily earnings for
handysize and supramax ships were up at $10,294 and $12,623,
respectively.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 44 percent this year.
(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi)