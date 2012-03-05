By Koustav Samanta
March 5 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Monday for an eighth straight day as an
increase in grain shipments pushed up rates for panamax vessels.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 11 points or 1.43 percent to 782 points, highs
not seen since late January.
"As we approach the seasonally strong period for steel
production and grains in the next few months, we would expect a
continued gradual improvement for the dry bulk market," RS
Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said.
"The absolute gains would be limited as iron ore demand
stays muted in absence of a strong uptick in Chinese steel
production and (with) continued newbuild deliveries pressurizing
the already oversupplied tonnage lists."
The Baltic's panamax index rose 1.18 percent, with
average daily earnings up at $6,862.
Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped 48 percent
this year.
"Grain season is ramping up out of South America, which is
helping provide cargoes for ships in that region," Natasha
Boyden of Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note.
"However, it has also attracted a number of ballasting
vessels, keeping supply pressures up. The Atlantic basin has
also suffered due to low European coal demand."
The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.13 percent as
concerns about demand outlook from top consumer China weighed on
sentiment.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down at $5,962, a drop of 78 percent this year.
Benchmark Chinese steel futures fell on Monday, snapping a
five-day climb as investors worried about the demand outlook
after Beijing cut its 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent.
The lower growth target could cap China's steel demand this
year and cut the nation's appetite for raw material iron ore.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
"The Chinese steel industry has largely had a modest view at
best so far in 2012, a situation that has been reflected in
muted purchasing activity and iron ore prices being flat with
stockpiles refusing to decline," Arctic Securities analyst Erik
Nikolai Stavseth said in a note.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels is down more than 55 percent this year.
Growing ship supply is outpacing commodity demand and is
expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming
months.
(With additional reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore, editing
by Jane Baird)