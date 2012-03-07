By Koustav Samanta
March 7 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Wednesday for a tenth straight day, pushed
up by panamax rates and supported by smaller dry bulk segments.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilizer, rose 11 points or 1.4 percent to 798 points.
"The panamax segment seems to have reversed course with
rates in the Atlantic rebounding on increasing grain enquiries
and those in Pacific seeing rate reversal," RS Platou Markets
analyst Rahul Kapoor said.
However, George Bassakos of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said
"Chinese iron ore and steel stockpiles remain at historically
high levels - real concern for dry bulk shipping."
Growing ship supply is outpacing commodity demand and is
expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming
months.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 54 percent this year.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $6,922 and $8,466, respectively.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 0.7 percent, with
average daily earnings up at $6,892 boosted by increase in grain
shipments.
Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped 48 percent
this year.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.07 percent to
1515 points as concerns of diminishing iron ore imports by top
consumer China continued to weigh on sentiments.
"China's mining trade association expects imports of iron
ore could drop by as much as 14 percent for 2012, as the country
ramps up domestic production, a move which will not come as good
news for capesize bulkers, witnessing record fleet growth,"
Greek broker Intermodal said.
Analyst Kapoor said he sees any recovery in Indian ore
exports to be negative for capesizes, which typically transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.
Spot iron ore prices were subdued on Wednesday as Chinese
buyers sought lower-grade, cheaper cargoes given the murky
outlook for steel demand.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by James
Jukwey)