May 10 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Thursday for a second day as weak Chinese
demand weighed on rates for dry bulk vessels.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, fell 10 points or 0.87 percent to 1,146 points.
The Baltic's capesize index lost 0.61 percent to
1,618 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $85 to $8,769.
"For capesize to move higher from here, demand needs to pick
up substantially in both the Atlantic and the Pacific basin,
signs of which look distant in the near term as weak Chinese
demand continues to weigh," RS Platou Markets analysts said in a
note.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China slipped on
Thursday as a slow recovery in steel demand kept most buyers off
the market, with steel prices hovering near levels last seen in
February.
China's iron ore imports dropped to a six-month low of 57.69
million tonnes in April, as falling steel prices forced mills to
buy more iron ore from old stocks sitting at ports and use more
domestic material.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 2.88 percent, with
average daily earnings down $325 at $10,774.
Panamax spot rates have been falling on a drop in seasonal
South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of
vessels.
"Panamax average rates continued to decline with rates in
the Atlantic leading the average rates lower to $11,000/day," RS
Platou analysts said.
Rates for panamax dry bulk carriers on key Asian freight
routes are expected to hover near three-week lows over the next
week, pressured by an abundance of vessels and limited Chinese
activity, ship brokers said on Thursday.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 34 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Keiron
Henderson)