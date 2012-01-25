* Oversupply pressure hits dry bulk outlook

* IMF economy downgrade adds to woes

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Jan 25 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell to its lowest in over three years on Wednesday as slow cargo trade and a surplus of vessels dragged sentiment down.

The overall index fell 23 points or 2.85 percent to 784 points and was at its lowest since Jan. 6, 2009.

The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a supply glut and glum economic outlook, including concerns over Chinese demand for raw materials, which will pressure earnings.

Brokers said cargo bookings before the Christmas holidays and the Chinese Lunar New Year contributed to sluggish activity this month. Public holidays have meant Chinese buyers have not been active this week.

"There is such a drop in activity that there is a huge build-up of excess tonnage capacity and the market has come down accordingly," said Nigel Prentis, head of research, consulting and advisory with HSBC Shipping Services Ltd. "Everyone is hoping the Chinese are going to come back from holiday and things will turn around."

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Weather and other disruptions in Australia and Brazil have hit cargo activity in recent days.

The International Monetary Fund this week predicted the euro zone would slide into recession in 2012 and sharply cut forecasts for emerging markets to 5.4 percent.

"The IMF downward revision of global growth is negative for shipping," RS Platou Markets said.

"The dry bulk market cannot escape the slowdown in global growth but with Chinese growth still expected to be relatively robust, we would expect Chinese demand for cheaper raw materials to eventually return and aid in the dry bulk market recovery through 2H12."

Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, drove a rally late last year, helped by firmer coal and iron ore exports from Australia after earlier weather disruptions there and in Brazil as well as a pick-up in Japanese coal imports. A build-up of port congestion also provided support.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.99 percent on Wednesday, with average daily earnings sliding to $5,967, their lowest since May 18 last year.

Operating costs for capesizes were estimated around $7,500 to $8,000 a day.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has halved since the start of the year.

The Baltic's panamax index fell 3.91 percent. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $7,248. (editing by Jane Baird)