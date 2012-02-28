Feb 28 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, inched higher on Tuesday as Chinese interest in
buying iron ore kept rates steady for large capesize vessels.
The overall index that reflects daily freight market prices
for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels rose 8 points or 1.1 percent to 738 points. The index
has however lost 1000 points or 57 percent this year.
Average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $59 to
$5,980.
Strength in iron ore and coal chartering has helped overall
dry bulk spot rates, partially offset by a decline in South
American grain fixtures, Wells Fargo Securities senior analyst
Michael Webber said in a note.
Steel prices have been rising gradually since last week on a
rebound of demand in top consumer China ahead of construction
project restarts in March, pushing up prices of the raw material
iron ore.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The Baltic's panamax index remained unchanged on
Tuesday, with daily earnings for panamaxes, which transport
60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, down slightly
at $6,682.
Earnings of Panamaxes have dropped 49 percent this year.
"Period-wise, the (panamax) market has been extremely quiet
as charterers/operators were not there to pay a huge premium
over the market," ship brokers BRS said in a note.
Prospects for grain crops in major exporters Brazil and
Argentina have suffered due to prolonged La Nina weather
conditions that have parched grain producing areas.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Alison
Birrane)