By Naveen Arul

March 8 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities rose for the eleventh straight day on Thursday, on steady gains for panamaxes due to fresh grain and coal cargoes in the Atlantic.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 14 points or 1.75 percent to 812 points.

The Baltic's panamax index gained 1.75 percent to 873 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes rising to $7,006. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.

"Panamaxes are definitely counter-weighting the negative development of the capesize segment," RS Platou Markets analyst Herman Hildan said.

The Baltic's capesize index dropped 0.59 percent to 1,506 points as capesize rates fell due to muted demand of iron ore, a raw material for steel, from top consumer China.

Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen about 79 percent this year.

"Capesize rates are definitely under pressure due to disappointing demand from China," Hildan said.

"Following the Chinese New Year, people thought that steel consumption in China would recover strongly, which it hasn't done."

Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is also putting a cap on dry bulk freight rates.

"With endless numbers of units appearing, primarily in Far East, there is presently no short-term hope for this segment (capesize)," said broker firm Fearnleys in its weekly report.

"Not even significant volatility can be expected, for the same reason."

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser is down about 53 percent this year. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)