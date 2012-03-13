By Koustav Samanta
March 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities rose further on Tuesday, as demand in the Atlantic
basin pushed up panamax rates.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, rose 7 points or 0.84 percent to 844 points.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 1.86 percent to
929 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes rising to
$7,444 boosted by Atlantic demand. Panamaxes usually transport
60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.
The spot rates for panamax and supramax vessels have
improved on Indian iron ore exports, Wells Fargo analyst Michael
Webber said.
"In the Panamax sector, a quiet Pacific market was offset by
modest improvements in cargoes from the Atlantic to Asia,"
Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman said in a note to clients
dated March 11.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 0.94 percent to
1,482 points.
"Capesize spot rates on Australia-China and Brazil-China
have eased off from their recent highs as fixture activity has
failed to keep up with the bloated tonnage list," RS Platou
Markets analyst Herman Hildan said.
"As expected, the depressed charter market is weighing on
owners and operators with contract defaults and pressure from
declining asset values likely to continue to increase going
forward."
Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000
tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen about 80
percent this year.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
putting a cap on dry bulk freight rates.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
is down about 51 percent this year.
Analyst Webber noted that dry bulk demolition increased in
February to its highest level since last June as rates weakened.
While increased scrapping could eventually provide support
for rates, prolonged periods of weakness would likely be
necessary for scrapping to have a meaningful and sustained
fundamental impact, Webber added.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, editing by William
Hardy)