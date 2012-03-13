By Koustav Samanta

March 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities rose further on Tuesday, as demand in the Atlantic basin pushed up panamax rates.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 7 points or 0.84 percent to 844 points.

The Baltic's panamax index gained 1.86 percent to 929 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes rising to $7,444 boosted by Atlantic demand. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.

The spot rates for panamax and supramax vessels have improved on Indian iron ore exports, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber said.

"In the Panamax sector, a quiet Pacific market was offset by modest improvements in cargoes from the Atlantic to Asia," Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman said in a note to clients dated March 11.

The Baltic's capesize index dropped 0.94 percent to 1,482 points.

"Capesize spot rates on Australia-China and Brazil-China have eased off from their recent highs as fixture activity has failed to keep up with the bloated tonnage list," RS Platou Markets analyst Herman Hildan said.

"As expected, the depressed charter market is weighing on owners and operators with contract defaults and pressure from declining asset values likely to continue to increase going forward."

Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen about 80 percent this year.

Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is putting a cap on dry bulk freight rates.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser is down about 51 percent this year.

Analyst Webber noted that dry bulk demolition increased in February to its highest level since last June as rates weakened.

While increased scrapping could eventually provide support for rates, prolonged periods of weakness would likely be necessary for scrapping to have a meaningful and sustained fundamental impact, Webber added. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)