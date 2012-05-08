May 8 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, inched higher on Tuesday as Chinese interest in
buying iron ore kept rates steady for large capesize vessels.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 8 points or 0.69 percent to 1,165 points.
"We expect the same trend seen last week to continue, with
capesize average rates to slowly climb on the back of tight
tonnage in the Atlantic while panamax rates are likely to fall
on seasonally slower activity," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode
Morkedal said.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 3.11 percent to
1,625 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $915 at $8,763, highs
not seen since mid January.
Despite sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest
consumer and producer, the country's steel output remained high
as mills tend to continue to produce more, keeping the demand
for raw material iron ore steady.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
"Mills have ramped up production on an expected recovery of
steel demand which has been slow so far, with the inventory
build-up leading to declining steel prices for the third
straight week, Morkedal said.
The Baltic's panamax index fell for the 6th straight
day, dropping 5.63 percent to 1,441 points hurt largely by a
decline in South American grain fixtures.
The daily earnings for panamaxes, which transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, were down at $11,505.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months,
with economic uncertainty and a slowdown in China adding to
headwinds.
"While we expect shifting trade volumes to drive volatility
in dry bulk rates, we expect the oversupply of tonnage to keep
rates relatively weak over the near-to-intermediate term," Wells
Fargo analyst Michael Webber said in a note.
The overall index, that reflects daily freight market prices
for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, is down about 33 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Keiron
Henderson)