May 9 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Wednesday as weaker rates for smaller
panamax vessels offset small gains in capesizes.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, lost nine points or 0.77 percent to 1,156
points.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 3.54 percent, with
average daily earnings down $406 to $11,099.
"Panamaxes lost much of their support in the market this
week due to slower activity, while at the same time supras and
handies look to have lost much of their positive momentum and
are likely to follow in suite," Greek ship broker Intermodal
said in its weekly report.
Seasonal grain exports from Latin America had boosted demand
for the panamaxes, but slowdown in activity has been weighing on
rates for the vessels, which usually transport 60,000-70,000
tonne cargoes of coal or grains.
Rates for supramax vessels were down at $11,660, whereas
rates for handysize vessels were slightly up at $9,135.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 0.18 percent to
1,628 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $91 to $8,854, their
highest since mid January.
Strong fixture activity in the Atlantic boosted capesize
rates, RS Platou Markets analysts said in a report.
"Fixture activity and rates are still lagging in the
Pacific, despite Australian iron ore majors making an appearance
in the market yesterday," RS Platou analysts said.
"Even as we see continued rebound from the recent lows, the
capesize rally could be capped if the activity levels fail to
accelerate in the Pacific."
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 33 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by William
Hardy)