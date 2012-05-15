By Nallur Sethuraman
May 15 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Tuesday for a fifth day on a lack of
activity in both the Atlantic and Pacific basins.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, fell 2 points to 1,130 points.
"The dry bulk index will be on a downward trend until
Chinese demand picks up," George Lazaridis of Greek broking firm
Intermodal said.
The Baltic's capesize index was up one point to
1,613 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $2 at $8,593.
After a slight recovery, weak Chinese demand has weighed on
rates for the large capesize vessels.
China has destocked iron ore in last couple of months as
international iron ore prices gained, RS Platou Markets analysts
said in a note.
"Given the declining iron ore inventories, the recent
weakness in iron ore prices and upcoming Indian monsoon season,
we expect this to turn and Capesize rates to edge higher in
coming months," RS Platou analysts said.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Shanghai rebar fell to its lowest level in more than five
months on Tuesday, stretching its losses into a third straight
session on a week Chinese demand.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 1 percent, with
average daily earnings down $130 at $10,231.
Panamax spot rates have been falling on a drop in seasonal
South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of
vessels.
"Owners appear less willing to reposition their tonnage
towards the Pacific due to high tonnage supply there, along with
softening demand fundamentals in both coal and iron ore
markets," ship broker BRS said in its weekly report.
"There appears some scope for further declines across both
Atlantic and Pacific basins in the coming week."
Panamaxes rates are unlikely to stage a rebound near term,
RS Platou analysts said.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 35 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Alison
Birrane)