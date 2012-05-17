May 17 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, remained flat on Thursday on moderate chartering.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, was at 1,137 points.
The Baltic's capesize index was up 6 points at 1,638
points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $62 at $8,983.
"More activity from the majors out of West Australia has
helped owners show a little more resilience," Braemar Seascope
said in its weekly report.
"Tighter tonnage in the North Atlantic has seen further
gains made for Round Voyages, as $9,000/day was reported."
The Baltic's panamax index fell 0.63 percent, with
average daily earnings down $71 to $10,030.
Panamax spot rates have been falling on a drop in seasonal
South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of
vessels.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 35 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James
Jukwey)