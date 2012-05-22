May 22 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Tuesday due to weaker freight demand in
both capesize and panamax segments.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, fell 14 points or 1.23 percent to 1,127 points.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 2.52 percent, with
average daily earnings down to $9,867, its lowest since April
17.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 1.48 percent to
1,494 points.
The average daily earnings for the larger capesize vessels,
which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore
and coal, fell $315 to $8,526 due to weak iron ore demand in
China.
Analysts expect the recent move by the Chinese government to
fast track approvals for infrastructure investment is likely to
boost dry bulk market activity at a time when steel producers
and traders are wary of taking up cargoes.
The government had asked for project proposals by the end of
June, even for those initially earmarked for the end of the
year, said the China Securities Journal, one of the country's
top financial papers.
"While details and numbers were scarce, the news does remind
us of the situation seen in 2009 when a sharp increase in loans
drove infrastructure spending higher and providing firm support
to the dry bulk market," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai
Stavseth said.
Stavseth continues to expect the dry bulk segment to remain
challenging in the short-term, but sees it improving in the
second quarter of the year.
"If the ball starts rolling faster on Chinese infrastructure
projects it should spill over into dry bulk in the second
quarter of 2012," he added.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains
in the coming months.
Meanwhile, Chinese buyers were deferring or had defaulted on
coal and iron ore deliveries following a drop in prices.
"We expect the uncertain demand outlook to keep counterparty
risk elevated over the near-to-intermediate-term across the
shipping sector," Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber said in a
note.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen more than 35 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Keiron
Henderson)