May 24The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell amid weak preliminary manufacturing data from China, and a decline in demand for larger freight vessels, panamaxes and capesizes.

The index - which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser - fell 42 points, or 3.81 percent, to 1058 points.

The Baltic's Capesize index lost 5.32 percent, with average earnings down 13.62 percent to $6,847. Capesizes typically haul 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.

Poor preliminary manufacturing data from the world's top consumer of iron ore and coal, China, didn't bode well for shipping, analysts said.

China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to two month lows, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, suggesting surprise weakness in April's hard economic data persists even as policymakers seek to shore up growth.

The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial sector, retreated to 48.7 in May from a final reading of 49.3 in April.

"Given the data out of China, which continues to stay depressed to say the least, the shipping markets would continue to struggle to find a stable footing anytime soon," RS Platou analyst Rahul Kapoor said in a note.

On Thursday, the Baltic's panamax index fell 4.72 percent, with average daily earnings down at $9,010.

Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time now, and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months.

"With near term demand visibility extremely clouded and tonnage lists persistently oversupplied, the market would continue to see pressure on freight rates, in our view," Kapoor said.

Though China's overall preliminary manufacturing index dropped, not all analysts were negative in their outlook for the dry bulk shipping sector, following China Premier Wen Jiabao's remarks on Wednesday that Beijing would step up policy fine-tuning to support the economy, his second statement in four days on the matter.

"While steel prices and iron ore remain under pressure in China, we think the fast-track (of Chinese infrastructure projects) could provide support for the steel industry and thus the dry bulk shipping market," said Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth in a note.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen more than 39 percent this year. (Reporting By Shruti Medha Chaturvedi, editing by William Hardy)