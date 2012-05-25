May 25 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell for the fourth straight session on Friday as
freight demand for larger vessels remained weak.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, was down 24 points at 1,034 points.
The index has fallen more than nine percent since last week
and is down more than 40 percent this year partly due to
weakness in the global economy.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time now, and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate
gains in the coming months.
The Baltic's capesize index was down 33 points at
1,424 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell for the sixth straight
day, down $421 to $6,426.
Iron-ore prices in top consumer China were near
six-and-a-half-month lows earlier on Friday, while steel prices
were close to their lowest in six months.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
An uncertain outlook for steel prices and fall in iron ore
prices were weighing on dry bulk activity, analysts said.
"Reports over the past weeks indicate that steel mills (in
China) have started deferring iron ore cargoes. This is a
worrying sign, as it implies the big operators may see less
volume to be shipped under contracts," said RS Platou Markets
analyst Frode Mørkedal said in a note.
"The operators therefore need to cut costs, of which leased
vessels are a likely target," he said.
The slower-than-expected recovery in steel demand in the
spring, a traditionally strong period for consumption in China,
is expected to lose even more pace when construction activities
slow in the summer.
The index for panamax activity fell 4 percent or 47 points
to 1083. Panamax spot rates dropped for the fifth consecutive
day, down $377 to $8,633, losing 15 percent since last Friday.
(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi. Editing by Jane Merriman)